UrduPoint.com

First Transgender School Set Up In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2023 | 02:30 PM

First transgender school set up in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The first transgender school has been set up in the district at Government High School for Boys No. 1, Block 12, here.

Talking to APP on Friday, Chief Executive Officer Education Akhtar Abbas Baloch said the eunuchs would be provided with free books, transport facility and monthly stipend as well. He said that on the directions of the Punjab government, a transgender school had been established in Sargodha, where more than 25 transgenders had been enrolled and they had started getting their education.

He said the teachers of the schools would also belong to the transgender community, while two consultants were deputed to help the community understand their problems.

The CEO education said the duration of the class would be from 1:30 to 4:30 pm, which would be 3 days a week i.

e. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The enrolled transgender students would be given Rs 5,000 as monthly stipend, Rs 5000 for summer uniform,Rs 2,000 for winter uniform, Rs 5,000 for transport and Rs 2,000 for stationary and books,he said.

He said that the government would also give Rs 30,000 per month salary to the transgender teachers.

Persons from the transgender community appreciated the government initiative and said it was a very good initiative for welfare of the community.

A transgender representative Naya said training for skills and education could make the transgender persons valuable citizens of the country and they could play their role for development of the country.

Related Topics

Education Government Of Punjab Sargodha From Government

Recent Stories

OPPO Empowers Collaborative XR Innovation with the ..

OPPO Empowers Collaborative XR Innovation with the Launch of OPPO MR Glass Devel ..

4 minutes ago
 PTI female supporters dismiss torture, rape allega ..

PTI female supporters dismiss torture, rape allegations in jail

2 hours ago
 All eight countries that have qualified for quarte ..

All eight countries that have qualified for quarter-finals confirmed

2 hours ago
 Khalifa Fund supports two UAE businesses at &#039; ..

Khalifa Fund supports two UAE businesses at &#039;Make it in the Emirates Forum& ..

2 hours ago
 Eight-year old girl raped, culprit escapes broad d ..

Eight-year old girl raped, culprit escapes broad daylight in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Another setback to PTI as Pervez Khattak steps dow ..

Another setback to PTI as Pervez Khattak steps down from party position

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.