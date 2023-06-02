First transgender school set up in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The first transgender school has been set up in the district at Government High School for Boys No. 1, Block 12, here.

Talking to APP on Friday, Chief Executive Officer Education Akhtar Abbas Baloch said the eunuchs would be provided with free books, transport facility and monthly stipend as well. He said that on the directions of the Punjab government, a transgender school had been established in Sargodha, where more than 25 transgenders had been enrolled and they had started getting their education.

He said the teachers of the schools would also belong to the transgender community, while two consultants were deputed to help the community understand their problems.

The CEO education said the duration of the class would be from 1:30 to 4:30 pm, which would be 3 days a week i.

e. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The enrolled transgender students would be given Rs 5,000 as monthly stipend, Rs 5000 for summer uniform,Rs 2,000 for winter uniform, Rs 5,000 for transport and Rs 2,000 for stationary and books,he said.

He said that the government would also give Rs 30,000 per month salary to the transgender teachers.

Persons from the transgender community appreciated the government initiative and said it was a very good initiative for welfare of the community.

A transgender representative Naya said training for skills and education could make the transgender persons valuable citizens of the country and they could play their role for development of the country.