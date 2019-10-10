First Two-day National Conference On "Interfaith Dialogue In 21st Century" Concludes

First two-day national conference on "Interfaith Dialogue in 21st Century organized by the Department of Islamic Studies, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in collaboration with Paigham-e-Pakistan concluded here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ):First two-day national conference on "Interfaith Dialogue in 21st Century organized by the Department of Islamic Studies, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in collaboration with Paigham-e-Pakistan concluded here on Thursday.

The conference was organized with an aimed to bring better understanding of different religious communities so that the followers of every belief system could be able to better appreciate the spiritual truths and strive for practical action.

Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Maleeha Asghar Khan Chief Guest of the closing ceremony appreciated efforts of FJWU and the message of Paigham-e-Pakistan.

She said, all the citizens should play an active role to make Pakistan a peaceful country for the followers of different religions.

The guest of honor Ramesha Singh Arora addressing the participants said that the interfaith dialogue should be promoted which is one aspect of a growing global culture of dialogue both between and within nations, religions and cultures that all share the common goal of increased understanding, peaceful coexistence and enhanced cooperation in addressing the most serious issues being faced today by the international community.

Research Scholars, faculty members and students from various departments from FJWU, Institute of Islamic Studies Uop, Lahore, Post Graduate College Cantt Lahore, Lecturer Islamite Bahria University Islamabad, Lecturer from University of Gujarat, Phd Schlor Gomal University Dera Islmail Khan, University of Karachi, Assit Professors From UAAR, Visiting Faculty from University of Science & Technology Kohat and Air University Islamabad and NUML University Islamabad collaborated and made the conference a successful event. Souvenirs were also distributed among the guests.

The guest speakers of the conference were Dr. Muhsina Munir Professor, Department of Islamic Studies Lahore College for Women University, Dr. Arshad Munir Associate Professor, Department of Islamic Studies University of Gujarat, Gujarat, Dr. Shah Mohiyuddin Hashmi Dean/ Chairman, Department of Islamic Thought and Culture Allama Iqbal Open University, Islamabad, Dr. Zia Ur Rehman Assistant Professor, Department of Islamic Studies Islamia University, Bahawalpur, Brig Samson Simon Sharaf Sitara e Imtiaz Rector, St Mary's College, Dr. Kalyan Singh Assistant Professor GC University, Lahore and Dr. Seema Farzad.