UrduPoint.com

First Unique Stem Cell Transplant For Rare Brain Tumor Done At Shifa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 06:26 PM

First unique Stem Cell Transplant for rare Brain tumor done at Shifa

A 59 years old female underwent first successful Stem Cell Transplant in Pakistan for Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma (PCNSL), a rare blood cancer, here at Shifa International Hospital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :A 59 years old female underwent first successful Stem Cell Transplant in Pakistan for Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma (PCNSL), a rare blood cancer, here at Shifa International Hospital.

The patient was given a series of chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted small molecule inhibitor, and radiation therapy, leaving behind less than 5 mm of tumor on brain scans.

She then underwent Peripheral Blood Hematopoietic Stem Cell Harvest through an Apheresis machine for four days. Stem Cells were collected and preserved at -80�C for 1 week in a special medium.

Drugs eliminated tumor in the brain, but also inevitably caused collateral damage to Bone Marrow, making the patient aplastic and otherwise unable to survive.

To rescue Bone Marrow, her stem cells were then infused back through a central line in the bloodstream over three days. Over next 2-3 weeks, she remained in a severely immune-compromised state in a specialized unit with HEPA filters requiring radiated blood products, nutritional and anti-microbial support, but gradually the Stem Cells kicked in and her Bone Marrow was repopulated resulting in improvement in blood counts.

Dr. Ayaz Mir, FACP, Director of Bone Marrow & Stem Cell Transplant at Shifa emphasized that only a few dozen centers in the world including USA and Germany were doing such transplants for this rare tumor.

It took a specialized team of coordinators, apheresis techs, blood-bank experts, excellent nursing care, and doctors to successfully orchestrate this complicated process. Shifa has done about 350 Bone Marrow and Stem Cell Transplants, but this was one of the most challenging.

To make the treatment affordable for the masses, he emphasized that the government and the pharmaceutical industry should take special measures for encouraging local manufacturing of drugs as Pakistan lags behind other regional countries in the field of cancer drug manufacturing. It will also curb the multi-billion PKR black market exploiting the desperate.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA World Drugs Germany Pakistani Rupee Market Cancer Government Industry Blood

Recent Stories

OIC Welcomes Sudan’s New Political Agreement bet ..

OIC Welcomes Sudan’s New Political Agreement between Sovereign Council Chairma ..

15 minutes ago
 After Khost, free eye camp of Pakistani doctors tr ..

After Khost, free eye camp of Pakistani doctors treats Afghan patients in Kabul

30 seconds ago
 Interest rate in Pakistan more than doubled from b ..

Interest rate in Pakistan more than doubled from bordering country: Mian Zahid H ..

20 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Qawali ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Qawali Night to pay homage to renowne ..

24 minutes ago
 Russia sends Lebanon satellite images from day of ..

Russia sends Lebanon satellite images from day of Beirut blast

31 seconds ago
 IGP suspends SHO during visit to Shalimar police s ..

IGP suspends SHO during visit to Shalimar police station

34 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.