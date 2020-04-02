First virus patient dies at LU hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The first coronavirus affected patient passed away here at COVID-19 isolation ward of Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad as number of coronavirus patients surges to 137 in the district

According to report, a 63-year-old Manzoor Memon of Tando Muhammad Khan succumbed to coronavirus here at isolation ward of LU Hospital Hyderabad.

As per report received here on Thursday morning, 6 more persons were tested coronavirus positive in Hyderabad and taking the tally to 137 in the district.