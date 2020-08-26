UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Wheat Shipment Arrives At Karachi Port

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 09:17 PM

First Wheat shipment arrives at Karachi Port

The first marine vessel "Y M SUMMIT" carrying 60,804 metric tonnes Ukrainian wheat has reached Karachi Port on Wednesday from Said Port, Egypt

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The first marine vessel "Y M SUMMIT" carrying 60,804 metric tonnes Ukrainian wheat has reached Karachi Port on Wednesday from Said Port, Egypt.

The KPT is providing full facilities on 24 hours basis to wheat importers at Karachi Port, which will in turn ensures availability of wheat in country on priority basis, said a spokesperson of the KPT.

He said that the Marshal Island flagged geared vessel Y M SUMMIT, backed by four cranes on board, is capable of carrying and discharging bulk wheat efficient at destined ports world over.

Marine vessel "Y M SUMMIT" has 199.90 meters length overall, 32.26 meters beam and 13 meters draft. Her Gross Registered Tonnage and Dead Weight Tonnage are respectively 35,607 metric tonnes and 63.993 metric tonnes.

Related Topics

Dead World Egypt From Wheat Weight Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Emirati women performing key role in peaceful nucl ..

49 minutes ago

Russia Needs $80-110Bln Investment to Boost LNG Pr ..

1 minute ago

‘Positive conversations’ underway on selling F ..

1 hour ago

Administration takes action against flour mills fo ..

1 minute ago

'Errant individuals' behind doctored Obama pics, N ..

4 minutes ago

Could injectable microrobots one day run in your v ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.