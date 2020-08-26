First Wheat shipment arrives at Karachi Port

The first marine vessel "Y M SUMMIT" carrying 60,804 metric tonnes Ukrainian wheat has reached Karachi Port on Wednesday from Said Port, Egypt

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The first marine vessel "Y M SUMMIT" carrying 60,804 metric tonnes Ukrainian wheat has reached Karachi Port on Wednesday from Said Port, Egypt.

The KPT is providing full facilities on 24 hours basis to wheat importers at Karachi Port, which will in turn ensures availability of wheat in country on priority basis, said a spokesperson of the KPT.

He said that the Marshal Island flagged geared vessel Y M SUMMIT, backed by four cranes on board, is capable of carrying and discharging bulk wheat efficient at destined ports world over.

Marine vessel "Y M SUMMIT" has 199.90 meters length overall, 32.26 meters beam and 13 meters draft. Her Gross Registered Tonnage and Dead Weight Tonnage are respectively 35,607 metric tonnes and 63.993 metric tonnes.