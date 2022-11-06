First Winter rain compels low income groups to visit flea markets

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :The first Winter rain spell, continued on Sunday, has turned the weather cold in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad compelling most of the people belonging to the low income groups to visit flea markets for purchasing warm clothes.

The second hand clothes once considered as the most sold item at the beginning of the Winter season have become out of reach for the low income groups owing to the increasing prices of each and every commodity due to internationally induced inflation in the country.

A huge rush of people can be seen at the flea markets in the twin cities soon after the rain spell forecast by the weather experts for purchasing warm clothes, woollies, caps, socks, jackets and hoodies for their children to save them from chilly weather affects.

Rising inflation has although impacted all the sections of society by limiting their purchasing capacity but those belonging to the lower middle class and poor are suffering the most.

According to Akbar Ali, a buyer at flea market in Rawalpindi who has four children, "The second hand clothes, which we use to buy during every winter season for our children are now being sold on very high prices in flea markets and becoming out of our purchase range".

"Buying only few clothes has spoiled my whole month budget what to talk about the needs of those who are poor", he said.

Talking to APP, he said the clothes in flea markets were once considered as affordable for the people even belonging to the poor class but now the exorbitant rates of clothes in these bazaars have caused a sense of frustration among them.

Amina Farrukh, another buyer who bought some woollies from the push cart selling second hand imported clothes said, "During the prevailing price hike situation, it is hard to manage buying clothes of my three-children when only one person in the house is earning".

The online shopping websites selling the leftovers and imported clothes are also exploiting the customers by charging extra money, she said.

Nasir, a father of four children said, "Flea markets through providing variety of imported clothes on economical prices is a great source of protecting the dignity of white collar strata in a society where wearing a good dress means a lot to get respect from others.

He said, "I always buy clothes from these markets for my children but surging prices have reduced the overall purchasing capacity of the buyers like me".

Bilal Nadeem, a second hand and leftover retailer said the prices of second hand winter stuff as well leftovers have also registered a significant increase due to various factors. ""If we sell this stuff on the reduced rates, it will inflict loss to us. We are already taking a minimum profit on selling these products despite price hike situation in the country which has affected all segments of society", he said.

/395