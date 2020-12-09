First winter rain freshens up atmosphere, more rain forecast on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :First rain of the ongoing winter season was received in Multan early Wednesday freshening up the atmosphere with pleasant weather and meteorological experts believed there would be more rain on Friday.

Weather observatory recorded 0.6mm rain in the city and people witnessed roads and streets wet early Wednesday morning with atmosphere free from dust giving them a pleasant feeling. Clouds continued to hover over the city and there was sunshine for sometime.

The rain, however, could not bring down the minimum temperature further, rather it went a bit high but still cool today.

Maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 19 and 12.8 degree centigrade respectively on Wednesday. However, last Tuesday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 12.2 Celsius. An official of local Meteorological Office said that minimum temperature did not go down due to clouds that prevented the sun radiations go back at night.

Local Meteorological Office, meanwhile, has forecast cloudy weather with haze and sunshine during next 24 hours in Multan and its suburbs on Thursday. They, however, also forecast rain for Friday.