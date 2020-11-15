First winter rain increases cold

JHANG , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :The first winter rain caused drop in temperature in Jhang city and adjoining areas.

The rain started on Saturday night in various parts of the Jhang district. The increasing cold waves compelled people to wear warm clothes.

Earlier, the Meteorological Department had predicted rain. Rainwater accumulated on low-lying roads and streets, and the city authorities were out in the field to drain it at the earliest.

More rain is expected in the night and on Monday morning.