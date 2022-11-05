UrduPoint.com

First Winter Rain Lashes Twin Cities; Turns Weather Cold

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2022 | 08:14 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :First winter rain lashed different parts of the country including twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad turning the weather cold and compelling citizens to wear warm and cozy clothes.

In the twin cities, the rain-wind-thunderstorm of light to moderate intensity started on Saturday evening, as per the forecast of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), and is continuing with strong winds.

The first winter rain compelled the citizens to take out woollies, blankets, quilts and other accessories to keep them warm and prevent themselves from the seasonal diseases especially cough and influenza.

Winter is the best time for the citizens to enjoy popular delights like Chicken Corn Soup, Doodh Jalebi, Gajar ka Halwa, Kashmiri Tea, Samosas, Pakoras, fried fish and dry fruits etc.

The demand for warm clothes will also be increased after the current rain spell.

The PMD has earlier forecast the onset of the winter season with a rain spell starting from the weekend and is likely to persist until November 07.

Under the influence of this weather system rain-wind/thunderstorm as well as snowfall over the mountains with isolated hail storms are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan , Bajaur, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat, Waziristan, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang and Faisalabad till November 07.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gujrat, Gujranwala and Sialkot till November 06.

Light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Chaman, Pishin, Qillah Saifullah, Loralai, Bolan, Sibbi, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi, Qambar Shahdadkot, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Naseerabad, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur Muzaffargarh, Sahiwal and Okara on November 06 and November 07.

About the possible impacts, the met office revealed that the day temperature is likely to fall 05-07 celsius in upper parts including north Balochistan and 02-04 celsius grade in southern parts of the country.

Cold wave conditions are likely to grip upper parts including north Balochistan after the passage of westerly wave.

Heavy fall may trigger landslides in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Wet spells will be beneficial for the sowing of wheat but may affect rice crop harvesting.

All concerned authorities are particularly advised to remain alert during the forecast period.

