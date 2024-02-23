First Woman Commissioner Multan Takes Charge
Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2024 | 04:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The first female commissioner of Multan Division, Maryam Khan assumed the charge of her office here on Friday.
Speaking to officers, she termed posting in the city of saints as an honor and expressed gratitude towards the Punjab government which entrusted her with the task of development in Multan division. She expressed her determination to serve the residents of the Multan division and promised to take practical steps to address their problems.
She said doors of the commissioner's office would remain open to the public and promised to prioritize merit-based solutions to citizens' problems.
She said that exemplary measures would be taken to eradicate corruption and the culture of red-tapism.
She prioritized revitalizing infrastructure in the health and education sectors and aimed to enhance cleanliness, beautification, and overall quality throughout the division.
Additional Commissioner Coordination Abdul Jabbar, Additional Commissioner Revenue Arshad Gopang, Additional Commissioner consolidation Rana Akhlaq, Director Development Rubina Kosar, Assistant Commissioner General Mehr Sajid, and Deputy Director Information Iram Saleemi were present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Sana Javed first post-wedding photo with Shoaib Malik wins hearts
Newly elected Punjab Assembly members take oath
New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedule unveiled
Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to DRS
JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new LHC CJ
IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly elected govt
Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024
Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family
Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend
Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP declares winners of reserves seats for Balochistan Assembly9 minutes ago
-
'Sargodha Day' observed19 minutes ago
-
Three days book fair begins in Khanewal19 minutes ago
-
Country to make progress: Dar29 minutes ago
-
ATC sent 3 terrorists to jail for 10 years39 minutes ago
-
Speaker PA administers oath to newly elected members39 minutes ago
-
PDMA issues alert to admin for rains, strong winds, snowfall in Upper KP districts49 minutes ago
-
HESCO recovers over 11.29 billion during anti-theft drive49 minutes ago
-
PPP dominates reserved women seats in Sindh NA allocation49 minutes ago
-
Newly elected Sindh MPAs to take oath on Saturday49 minutes ago
-
KAPRA starts registration drive to facilitate services sector59 minutes ago
-
Kartarpur Corridor symbol of peace, Sikh Yatrees always welcome in Pakistan: President59 minutes ago