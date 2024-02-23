First woman commissioner Multan takes charge

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The first female commissioner of Multan Division, Maryam Khan assumed the charge of her office here on Friday.

Speaking to officers, she termed posting in the city of saints as an honor and expressed gratitude towards the Punjab government which entrusted her with the task of development in Multan division. She expressed her determination to serve the residents of the Multan division and promised to take practical steps to address their problems.

She said doors of the commissioner's office would remain open to the public and promised to prioritize merit-based solutions to citizens' problems.

She said that exemplary measures would be taken to eradicate corruption and the culture of red-tapism.

She prioritized revitalizing infrastructure in the health and education sectors and aimed to enhance cleanliness, beautification, and overall quality throughout the division.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Abdul Jabbar, Additional Commissioner Revenue Arshad Gopang, Additional Commissioner consolidation Rana Akhlaq, Director Development Rubina Kosar, Assistant Commissioner General Mehr Sajid, and Deputy Director Information Iram Saleemi were present on the occasion.