First Woman Station Director In Radio Peshawar Congratulated Over Taking Charge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2022 | 02:00 PM

First woman station director in Radio Peshawar congratulated over taking charge

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Prominent businessman and Chairman Abassin Column Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zia ul Haq Sarhadi has congratulated Syeda Iffat Jabbar on assuming charge as Station Director Radio Pakistan Peshawar.

"This is a great honor that Syeda Iffat Jabbar is first Woman Station Director in History of Radio Pakistan Peshawar which reflects her hard work and dedication to duty," observed Zia in a press statement issued here on Saturday.

Zia expressed the hope that news standard of Radio Peshawar will improve a lot under the leadership of Syeda Iffat Jabbar.

He said her father Syed Abdul Jabbar (late) was also a very professional person who also led Radio Peshawar for several years and produced quality programmes.

It merits a mention here that Syeda Iffat Jabbar joined Radio Pakistan Peshawar as a Program Producer.

She has done her matriculation from Peshawar, Graduation from Jinnah College for women and Master from Peshawar University.

She has a vast experience in all formats of broadcast production and has earned a name by creating thousands of special programmes, dramas of other literary events successfully.

Syeda Iffat Jabbar presented Pakistan on various national and international forums including BBC London, Voice of America, British Council, Deutsche Welle Germany, Radio Singapore, Radio Japan, Radio Bangladesh, Australia, Malaysia, and got the successful women awards.

She also worked a lot on the Women's Empowerment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and achieved PBC National Excellence Award in this regard.

