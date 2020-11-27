UrduPoint.com
First Women ASP Balochistan Truly An Inspiration For Many To Follow: Faisal Javed

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Friday said that first women ASP of Balochistan Pari Gul was truly an inspiration for many to follow.

In a tweet, he felicitated Pari Gul for becoming the first woman in the history of Balochistan to be appointed as the assistant superintendent of police (ASP), adding that "lots of prayers and best wishes for her".

