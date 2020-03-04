First women conference to begin on March 6

Arts Council of Pakistan-Karachi on Wednesday announced to hold two-day First Women Conference; opening with keynote speeches from I.A.Rehman and Justice (R) Nasir Iqbal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan-Karachi on Wednesday announced to hold two-day First Women Conference; opening with keynote speeches from I.A.Rehman and Justice (R) Nasir Iqbal.

The first day of the conference will include sessions of "Economic Empowerment of Women" "Role of Media in Women Empowerment", theater performances,dance performance by Shima Kirmani, performance by ACMA- The Band.

The Second Day sessions will be " Haath Salamat Hain Jab Tak"," Taleem Bunyadi Haq "," Aurat pe Tashaddud Kyun "," Role of Women in Parliament "," Sehtmand Aurat Sehatmand Muashra"," poetry Recitation by Khalid Ahmed and Kaif Ghaznavi ", Nazia Zubari's Musical Performance" , "A Talk with Bushra Ansari by Yasir Hussain" Dance performance by Tehreema Mitha, and "Khawateen Mushaira- presided by Kishwar Naheed", said ACP statement.

Speaking at a press conference at ACP, President, Arts Council Karachi, Muhammad Ahmed Shah said extremist and passionate slogans from both sides were a conspiracy to divert attention from the real issues of the woman.� Without a man, a woman's life is not complete, We must strive to highlight the abuses of women and prevent injustice in society while living within our social values and make laws that will benefit more than half of the country's population by utilizing human development in the areas of national development.

The two-day women's conference is being held to look into these issues and make significant impact.

Ahmed Shah said this conference would be for more than one hundred million women of the country, where women were working successfully in all walks of life.

On this occasion, Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza said the society must raise the voice for women's rights together.

"We have so many laws and we have to think for the implementation," she said. Popular drama writer Haseena Moin said women should never be scared and terrified. Women should build courage and strength within themselves. Women were not a product, they should have an identity of their own.

Anis Haroon said violence against women should end, all men and women were equal. "A woman has to stand on her feet to take her rights."Sadiqa Salahuddin underlined the need for promotion of female education in the country.