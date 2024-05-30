Open Menu

First Women-led Home Appliances Workshop Opens In Multan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 11:52 PM

One of the leading Home-Appliances manufacturers in Pakistan on Thursday inaugurated industry's first Women-led authorized workshop in Multan and unveiled plans to open five more such facilities to take women empowerment drive into a new dimension

Women who are leading the workshop remained a part of company's special female internship program for quite some time before being assigned to work independently in the customer care domain.

The "Grit-to-Great" program empowers over 100 women annually through comprehensive development workshops, mentorship, and skill-building.

Launched three years ago, the program remained focused on encouraging women participation in technical fields all over Pakistan, says an official release.

Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Umar Ahsan Khan, after inaugurating the workshop, said the women-led authorised workshop was industry's first in the country. Five more such facilities will be added to aid customer care operations.

The initiative will help women play an integral role in the economic prosperity of the country and make everybody believe that women are as competitive as their male counterparts in technical fields. Stereotyping of women’s profession no more relevant in this age of advancements, he added.

