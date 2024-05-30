First Women-led Home Appliances Workshop Opens In Multan
Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 11:52 PM
One of the leading Home-Appliances manufacturers in Pakistan on Thursday inaugurated industry's first Women-led authorized workshop in Multan and unveiled plans to open five more such facilities to take women empowerment drive into a new dimension
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) One of the leading Home-Appliances manufacturers in Pakistan on Thursday inaugurated industry's first Women-led authorized workshop in Multan and unveiled plans to open five more such facilities to take women empowerment drive into a new dimension.
Women who are leading the workshop remained a part of company's special female internship program for quite some time before being assigned to work independently in the customer care domain.
The "Grit-to-Great" program empowers over 100 women annually through comprehensive development workshops, mentorship, and skill-building.
Launched three years ago, the program remained focused on encouraging women participation in technical fields all over Pakistan, says an official release.
Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Umar Ahsan Khan, after inaugurating the workshop, said the women-led authorised workshop was industry's first in the country. Five more such facilities will be added to aid customer care operations.
The initiative will help women play an integral role in the economic prosperity of the country and make everybody believe that women are as competitive as their male counterparts in technical fields. Stereotyping of women’s profession no more relevant in this age of advancements, he added.
Recent Stories
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments
Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer
Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor
Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima
Pineapple---a best source to fight heatstroke
PM strongly condemns attack on Khalid Magsi's convoy
Five things to know about Mexico's outgoing president
Five killed as vehicle plunges into ravine in Swat
Pakistan, Kuwait agree for enhancing cooperation in different sectors
Commendation certificates awarded to police officials
Ex MCCI president Mughis A Sheikh laid to rest
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments16 seconds ago
-
Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima7 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns attack on Khalid Magsi's convoy7 minutes ago
-
Five killed as vehicle plunges into ravine in Swat28 minutes ago
-
Commendation certificates awarded to police officials37 minutes ago
-
Ex MCCI president Mughis A Sheikh laid to rest46 minutes ago
-
Election Tribunal adjourns rigging hearings in NA-46, 48 constituencies44 minutes ago
-
2 kidnapped girls recovered in Okara44 minutes ago
-
Ali Madad vows to develop Agriculture Dept in Balochistan44 minutes ago
-
Court awards 20 years jail to accused for getting teacher job on fake appointment letter44 minutes ago
-
Provincial Ministers visits DHQ South City Hospital, Okara44 minutes ago
-
DPO orders concerned officers to resolve citizens problems on priority basis44 minutes ago