First Women Police Station Setup In Swat

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :First time in the history of Malakand division, a Women Police Station has been setup in Swat district to resolve issues of women on priority basis.

On the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa Mahmood Khan, first Women Police Station, two police stations and eight check posts have been established for maintenance of law and order and protection of tourists.

The entire staff of Women Police Station including SHO would be women to resolve various issues being faced by women on priority basis.

Two more police stations to be setup include Police Station Fatihpour and Police Station Athrore.

Eight check posts include Balat check post Cheryal Police Station Cheryal, check post parioh Cheryal Police Station , check post mandor Matta Police Station, check post Bayakand Matta Police Station, check post Gabeen Jaba Kalakot Police Station, check post Gujar Gabryal, check post Adhygram Police Station Rahimabad, check post qalagay Kabal Police Station.

District Police Officer , Dilawar Khan Bangash has provided essential staff, equipments,arms and ammunition to these police stations and check posts.

Besides, security cameras would be installed in Swat under safe city project. He said that maintenance of law and order and protection of citizen is top priority.

