First Year Admission Without Late Fee Up To Nov 9

Published October 15, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) has directed students who failed in the first year examination to apply for readmission to first year without a late fee up to November 9, 2023.

According to a spokesman for the education board, the candidates would have to deposit Rs1000 registration fee, Rs800 processing fee, Rs.200 sports fee and Rs.100 scholarship fund contribution when they submit their application for readmission to first year.

The students could also change their subjects while applying for readmission, he added.

