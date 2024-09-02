First-year Student Crushed To Death By Landslide At Tarbela Dam
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2024 | 12:20 AM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) A tragic incident occurred at Tarbela Dam in Haripur, resulting in the death of a first-year student, Mohammad Imad, son of Mohammad Owais.
According to sources of rescue 1122, Imad was on a recreational trip with his father to Ghazi Barrage Lake when he stopped to rest under a hill near Chandni Chowk Colony.
Suddenly, a landslide struck, crushing him to death. His funeral prayer was offered at Chandi Chowk Tarbela Dam Ground.
APP/mfz/378
