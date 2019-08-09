UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Youth Hostel Of KP Inaugurated At Buta Kundi In Naran

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 08:43 PM

First Youth Hostel of KP inaugurated at Buta Kundi in Naran

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday inaugurated the first ever 43 bedrooms Youth Hostel at the tourist spot Buta Kundi Naran which was constructed with the cost of 70 million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday inaugurated the first ever 43 bedrooms Youth Hostel at the tourist spot Buta Kundi Naran which was constructed with the cost of 70 million.

Director Youth Affairs Asfandiar Khattak inaugurated the Hoste,l said a hand out. The opening ceremony was followed by cultural music night in which youth of different parts of the province participated.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Director Youth Affairs said that according to the vision of Senior Minister for Youth Atif Khan, different projects have been started to provide opportunities to the youth of the province.

He said that the Youth Hostel of Buta Kundi was a big achievement of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government where reasonable residential facilities will be provided to youths.

He said the aim of the Hostel was to engage the youth in positive activities. He said one Youth Hostel was under construction in Chitral which would be opened for youth within two months. One female youth center with the cost of 40 million rupees will be established at Hayatabad in Peshawar, he added.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Music Buta Chitral Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Sanjrani visits ailing Mushahidullah

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh grants special remission to c ..

3 minutes ago

PTI holds protest rally against Indian move to scr ..

3 minutes ago

Umm Al Quwain Ruler to perform Eid Al Adha prayer ..

1 hour ago

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur inaugurates plantat ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh assigns task to ministers/adv ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.