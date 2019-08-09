First Youth Hostel of KP inaugurated at Buta Kundi in Naran

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday inaugurated the first ever 43 bedrooms Youth Hostel at the tourist spot Buta Kundi Naran which was constructed with the cost of 70 million

Director Youth Affairs Asfandiar Khattak inaugurated the Hoste,l said a hand out. The opening ceremony was followed by cultural music night in which youth of different parts of the province participated.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Director Youth Affairs said that according to the vision of Senior Minister for Youth Atif Khan, different projects have been started to provide opportunities to the youth of the province.

He said that the Youth Hostel of Buta Kundi was a big achievement of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government where reasonable residential facilities will be provided to youths.

He said the aim of the Hostel was to engage the youth in positive activities. He said one Youth Hostel was under construction in Chitral which would be opened for youth within two months. One female youth center with the cost of 40 million rupees will be established at Hayatabad in Peshawar, he added.