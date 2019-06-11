UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fiscal Budget 2019-20 Reflects PTI Policies: Momina Basit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 10:22 PM

Fiscal Budget 2019-20 reflects PTI policies: Momina Basit

The fiscal Budget 2019-20 is the true depiction of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf's (PTI) policies to stabilize the national economy by adopting austerity measures while passing minimum burden on middle and lower class

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The fiscal Budget 2019-20 is the true depiction of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf's (PTI) policies to stabilize the national economy by adopting austerity measures while passing minimum burden on middle and lower class.

Talking to APP, PTI member KP assembly (MPA) Momina Basit said that the Primary focus of the Federal budget was to create economic stability and job opportunities in the country which PTI has promised with the nation.

She said the proposed increase of 10 percent on the basic salary of the federal government employees and 10 percent increase in pensions would be a huge relief for the wellbeing of salaried class.

Momina Basit said the federal government despite several economic challenges has given increase in the pays and pensions of government employees.

She said that for the first time in the history of country the federal cabinet has reduced the salaries of members of federal cabinet by 10 percent which is not only unprecedented but highly commendable.

She said that another good feature of the fiscal budget 2019-20 was the minimum wage which was set at Rs17,500 per month by the federal government.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget Job Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Party's Lead Slips t ..

18 minutes ago

Finance ministry contradicts news item about Prime ..

18 minutes ago

French Parliament Passes Confidence Vote in Philip ..

23 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthis' missile attack ..

24 minutes ago

Pentagon Has No Intention of Correcting Serious F- ..

24 minutes ago

Iran president expects 'positive change' if US end ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.