Fiscal Budget 2019-20 reflects PTI policies: Momina Basit

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The fiscal Budget 2019-20 is the true depiction of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf's ( PTI ) policies to stabilize the national economy by adopting austerity measures while passing minimum burden on middle and lower class.

Talking to APP, PTI member KP assembly (MPA) Momina Basit said that the Primary focus of the Federal budget was to create economic stability and job opportunities in the country which PTI has promised with the nation.

She said the proposed increase of 10 percent on the basic salary of the federal government employees and 10 percent increase in pensions would be a huge relief for the wellbeing of salaried class.

Momina Basit said the federal government despite several economic challenges has given increase in the pays and pensions of government employees.

She said that for the first time in the history of country the federal cabinet has reduced the salaries of members of federal cabinet by 10 percent which is not only unprecedented but highly commendable.

She said that another good feature of the fiscal budget 2019-20 was the minimum wage which was set at Rs17,500 per month by the federal government.