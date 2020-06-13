Fiscal Budget 2020-21 true depiction of PTI policies: MPA

Fiscal Budget 2020-21 was the true depiction of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) policies through which the economy of Pakistan would be stabilized

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Fiscal Budget 2020-21 was the true depiction of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) policies through which the economy of Pakistan would be stabilized.

This was stated by the PTI Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Momina Basit while talking to APP here on Friday.

She said that despite a blow to the country's economy due to the COVID-19, the Federal government has focused to create economic stability and job opportunities in the country through a tax-free fiscal budget.

Momina Basit stated that besides other good features of fiscal budget, one is allocations of huge amount for the health sector which is 89.33 percent extra than the previous budget. She said it would help in fighting against coronavirus.

The MPA hoped that the budget would provided a sigh of relief to people, traders, business community and industrialists.