UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fiscal Budget 2020-21 True Depiction Of PTI Policies: MPA

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 12:30 AM

Fiscal Budget 2020-21 true depiction of PTI policies: MPA

Fiscal Budget 2020-21 was the true depiction of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) policies through which the economy of Pakistan would be stabilized

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Fiscal Budget 2020-21 was the true depiction of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) policies through which the economy of Pakistan would be stabilized.

This was stated by the PTI Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Momina Basit while talking to APP here on Friday.

She said that despite a blow to the country's economy due to the COVID-19, the Federal government has focused to create economic stability and job opportunities in the country through a tax-free fiscal budget.

Momina Basit stated that besides other good features of fiscal budget, one is allocations of huge amount for the health sector which is 89.33 percent extra than the previous budget. She said it would help in fighting against coronavirus.

The MPA hoped that the budget would provided a sigh of relief to people, traders, business community and industrialists.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Budget Provincial Assembly Job Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss develo ..

1 minute ago

UAE sends medical aid to Chile in fight against CO ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed delivers keynote address at UN ..

3 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

3 hours ago

Ali Zafar urges PM, Punjab govt to impose strict l ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan regrets Indian negative remarks regarding ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.