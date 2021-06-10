Fiscal budget 2021-22 to be poor friendly: Shibli

Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Thursday expressed the hope that fiscal budget 2021-22 would be poor friendly and also provide relief to the common man

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had launched numerous welfare projects to facilitate the masses, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken important and effective decisions for provision of assistance and relief to the people to bring change in their lifestyle.

The minister said improvement and stability in country's economy was a great example of the prudent economic policies of the incumbent government. The government would allocate huge amount for all development sectors, he added.

He said the government was providing conducive environment to the foreign investors to invest here in different sectors.