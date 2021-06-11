Fiscal Budget 2021-22 true depiction of PTI policies

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Fiscal Budget 2021-22 is the true depiction of PTI policies through which the economy of Pakistan would be stabilized. This was stated by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member provincial assembly (MPA) Momina Basit talking to APP here on Friday.

She further said that in the wake of COVID-19 Federal government has presented a remarkably good fiscal budget with huge reliefs for the business community with a total outlay of the budget that had been kept at Rs8,478 billion and had set the tax collection target at Rs5,829 billion, it was a brilliant move by the federal government which would change the course of the economy, adding the member KP assembly said.

Momina Basit further said that the Primary focus of the federal budget was to create economic stability and job opportunities in the country which PTI has promised with the nation.

The MPA said that the proposed increase of 10 percent on the basic salary of the federal government employee and a ten percent increase in pension would be a huge relief for the wellbeing of the employees.

Momina Basit said that the federal government would have to bear additional expenses of billions of rupees owing to an increase in the pay and pensions of the employees which is remarkable whereas the government has reduced the taxes that would play a vital role in the development of the businesses are not only commendable but also exemplary.

She said that another good feature of the fiscal budget 2021-22 was the minimum wage which was set at Rs. 20000 a month by the federal government.