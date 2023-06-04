UrduPoint.com

Fiscal Budget 2023-24 Needed To Provide Releif To Masses: Murtaza Abbassi

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2023

Fiscal budget 2023-24 needed to provide releif to masses: Murtaza Abbassi

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Sunday said that the federal government would provide sizable relief to the masses in the upcoming fiscal budget 2023-21.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering at Nawanshahr Abbottabad.

The minister further said, "We do not accept any agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that are against the interests of the people, and we will strive to control inflation and provide relief to the masses, fiscal budget 2023-24 would be people-friendly." While criticizing PTI he said that they had ruined the country.

"In the last seventy-three years, the actions of the PTI leaders of Hazara are the real enemy of the region as the establishment of the Hazara Electric Supply Company (HESCO) faced the most." Murtaza Abbassi said that the funds for the projects related to the Sui gas pipeline in the region which had been approved and work had started, were stopped by the elected representatives of the PTI, proving their narrow-mindedness.

He said that the PTI leadership stopped these projects and proved their enmity with the masses but the PML-N government would once again provide funds to complete these projects and facilitate the people of district Abbottabad.

"In challenging financial conditions, when it requires three billion rupees to bring the projects of the gas pipeline to the position of 2018, I have also revived the funds for most of the projects in Galiyat and Tanawal," the minister added.

On the demand of the residents of Galiyat Colony, the Federal Minister announced funds for the strengthening of sewerage lines and water supply and sanitation issues to be resolved in coordination with the relevant departments.

In the gathering former Minister for Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha, Labor Leader Jamil Akhtar Tanoli, Shaukat Haroon Khan Jadoon along with local leaders of the PML-N and workers were present.

