Fish Bring Good Business In Winter

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

Fish bring good business in winter

RAWALPINDI Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :The business of fish is flourishing in these days, as stalls of fish sellers and those dealing in selling fried fish can be seen in every nook and corner of the city.

Stalls of Rahu, Mahasher, silver and other varieties of fish can be seen along roads in Pindora, Commercial Market, Haidri Chowk, Liaquat Road, Committee Chowk, Banni Chowk, Sadiqabad, Tipu Road, Saddar Babu Bazaar, Adiala Road and Lalkurti and many kind of fried fish is available at Rs 600 to Rs 1400 per kilogram at these stalls.

The fisherman bring fish from different dams including Sandimar Dam, Shah Pur Dam, Misriot Dam, Rawal Dam etc to the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

A fried fish seller Wali Khan said "I have been doing this business for the past 23 years at Commercial Market and Saddar Babu Bazaar(Hati Chowk)," added that we earned a lot in chilly weather as the fish is favorable dish of the season.

A medical practitioner said that fish was a necessary food item for health.

"People of all ages should eat fish in winter season to keep them warm," he suggested.

On the other hand, a great rush is witnessed on the tea, soup and dry fruits shops in these days.

