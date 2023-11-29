'Fish brings good business in winter'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Like other parts of the country,the business of fish is flourishing after the weather turned a bit chilly here in the city.

Stalls of various varieties of fish including 'Rahu', Mahasher, Silver and others could be seen along roads in 85 Jhal area,Muslim market, Shaheen chowk, Liaquat market, Lahore road, Katchehri chowk, Queen chowk and Jhang road while many kinds of fried fish was available at Rs 850 to Rs 2000 per kilogram at these stalls.

The fishermen brought fish from River Jehlum and Chenab as Sargodha city was situated between two rivers.

A fried fish seller at Jhang road said "I have been doing this business for the past 23 years at Main Market and Liaquat market and we gained largely lot during chilly weather as the fish is favorable dish of the season."

A medical practitioner Dr. Waqas Naeem said that fish was a necessary food item for health. "People of all ages should eat fish in winter season to keep themselves warm," he suggested.