Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 04:50 PM

Fish brings good business in winter

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :The business of fish is flourishing in these days, as stalls of fish sellers and those dealing in selling fried fish could be seen in every nook and corner of the city.

Stalls of 'Rahu', Mahasher, silver and other varieties could be seen along roads in Pindora, Commercial Market, Haidri Chowk, Liaquat Road, Committee Chowk, Banni Chowk, Sadiqabad, Tipu Road, Saddar Babu Bazaar, Adiala Road and Lalkurti and many kind of fried fish is available at Rs 600 to Rs 1200 per kilogram at these stalls.

The fisherman bring fish from different dams including Sandimar Dam, Shah Pur Dam, Misriot Dam, Rawal Dam etc to the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad .

A fried fish seller Javed Khan said "I have been doing this business for the past 23 years at Commercial Market and Saddar Babu Bazaar(Hati Chowk) said that we earn a lot in chilly weather as the fish is favorable dish of the season ."A medical practitioner Dr Sheikh Naseem said that fish is a necessary food item for health. "People of all ages should eat fish in winter season to keep them warm," he suggested.

On the other hand, a great rush is witnessed on the tea, soup and dry fruits shops in these days.

