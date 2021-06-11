Fish export increased during first nine month of current FY, says economic survey

Economic Survey of Pakistan revealed on Thursday that the fish export during the first nine month of current fiscal year increased 4.78 percent as compare to previous survey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Economic Survey of Pakistan revealed on Thursday that the fish export during the first nine month of current fiscal year increased 4.78 percent as compare to previous survey.

According to Economic Survey launched by Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, Pakistan's major buyers of fishery items are China, Thailand, Malaysia, middle East, Sri Lanka, and Japan.

Export during FY2020 (July-March) were 130.148 thousand metric tonnes which earned US$ 317.305 million (Rs 49,527 million).

Fish production remained at 690.600 thousand metric tonnes of which 465.200 thousand metric tonnes was from marine and the remaining was produced by inland fishery sector.

According to the Survey, fish production in FY2021 (July-March) was 701.726 thousand metric tonnes in which 474.025 thousand metric tonnes was from marine and the remaining from the inland fishery sector. The production of fish & fishery products has witnessed a decreased of 1.5 percent.

Government of Pakistan is undertaking several steps to improve the fisheries sector and its exports. A number of initiatives are being taken by Federal and provincial fisheries departments including strengthening of extension services, introduction of new fishing methodologies, development of value added products, enhancement of per capita.