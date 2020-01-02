UrduPoint.com
Fish Exports Being Enhanced At Local Level; Senate Body Told

Thu 02nd January 2020

The Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs on Thursday informed that the Maritime Ministry was taking concentrated measures to enhance fish exports at local level for uplifting living standard of coastal inhabitants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs on Thursday informed that the Maritime Ministry was taking concentrated measures to enhance fish exports at local level for uplifting living standard of coastal inhabitants.

The conferences would be organized locally for better connectivity of fisherman with international market, besides to bring improvement in ship breaking industry, Secretary Maritime Affairs told Senate body that met here with Nuzhat Sadiq in the chair.

The Committee Chairperson urged the political parties to make blue economy part of its manifesto as it could play an important role in the socio-economic development of the country.

Sassui Palijo appreciated the role of Ministry and Navy for extending its services to the Maritime sector and emphasized the need to provide more facilities to that.

Aurangzeb Orakzai stressed for increasing the budget of the Ministry due to its significant role in Gwadar Port and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

The Maritime Secretary further informed the Committee that total budget of the ministry was Rs911 million but the funds were being managed with the support of finance division.

Among others, Khushbakht Shujaat, Shamim Afridi, Mohammad Akram and other officials of Maritime Ministry attended the meeting.

