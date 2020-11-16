UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fish Farming Stressed To Meet Food Needs, Increase Land Fertility

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

Fish farming stressed to meet food needs, increase land fertility

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Divisional Director Fisheries Hafeezullah Chohan has said that fish farming should be promoted to cater to domestic food needs in addition to making barren lands useful.

Talking to APP on Monday, he said that many farmers were facing financial problems due to infertility of their lands. In this connection, they should construct fish farming ponds, which will not only play an active role in lessening their financial constraints but also increase fertility of their lands.

He said that agronomists and agricultural scientists of University of Agriculture Faisalabad are using all resources for searching solutions to make barren lands fertile.

They have recommended that fish farming is a cheap and easy way to make barren land fertile.

Therefore, the Fisheries Department has also started a campaign for promotion of fish farming. In this connection, free consultancy and technical facilities will be provided to the farmers.

In order to acquaint the farmers with modern methods of fish farming, a comprehensive strategy is being formulated in collaboration with the local Agricultural University and Fisheries Department to conduct training seminars at the divisional, district, Tehsil and union council level.

Related Topics

All University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi, French Armed Forces Minister discuss d ..

39 seconds ago

ADEK launches new edition of scholarships for dist ..

49 seconds ago

MBRU Vice Chancellor 1st RCSI Alumni and UAE Natio ..

1 minute ago

Ex-footballer Obodo kidnapped in Nigeria

3 minutes ago

Sexton and Henshaw ruled out of England clash

3 minutes ago

Closely monitoring coronavirus situation, no decis ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.