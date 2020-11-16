Fish farming stressed to meet food needs, increase land fertility

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Divisional Director Fisheries Hafeezullah Chohan has said that fish farming should be promoted to cater to domestic food needs in addition to making barren lands useful.

Talking to APP on Monday, he said that many farmers were facing financial problems due to infertility of their lands. In this connection, they should construct fish farming ponds, which will not only play an active role in lessening their financial constraints but also increase fertility of their lands.

He said that agronomists and agricultural scientists of University of Agriculture Faisalabad are using all resources for searching solutions to make barren lands fertile.

They have recommended that fish farming is a cheap and easy way to make barren land fertile.

Therefore, the Fisheries Department has also started a campaign for promotion of fish farming. In this connection, free consultancy and technical facilities will be provided to the farmers.

In order to acquaint the farmers with modern methods of fish farming, a comprehensive strategy is being formulated in collaboration with the local Agricultural University and Fisheries Department to conduct training seminars at the divisional, district, Tehsil and union council level.