Fish farming under way on 15,000-acres land

Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2023 | 04:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Assistant Director Fisheries Rana Abdul Rauf said here on Sunday that 15,000 acres of land had been under use for fish farming in Sargodha division currently.

He told APP that the Fisheries Department was working on war-footing to produce more fish farms in the division.

He said that 15,000 metric tonnes of fish were produced at 350 operational fish farms in the region during the last year.

He said the Fisheries Department would hold an open auction of 17 public water ponds and two nurseries units on the first of August 2023 to promote fish farming at all levels.

