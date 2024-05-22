Fish Farming Underway On 13,188 Acres
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Deputy Director Fisheries Dr. Shaishta Waqar said on Wednesday that in Sargodha division, fish farming was being carried out on 13,188 acres of land.
Talking to APP here, she said that in Sargodha district, fish farming was being carried out on 12,170 acres. An awareness seminar under the topic of ‘Enhancement of fish production and consumption’ would be held on May 25, 2024, under the publicity wing of the Fisheries Department to encourage fish farmers and its increased production in the division, the deputy director said.
She said that around the globe, fish consumption was 20kg per capita, which was considered good for human health, but unfortunately in Pakistan, fish consumption was just 2kg per person per year.
"If we increase the trend of fish farming among farmers by utilising water and soil potential, it would also increase the trend of fish consumption as well and it is very good for our health, especially for heart patients," she added.
