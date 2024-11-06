Fish of the season: A must try trout winter recipe for food lovers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Renowned for its historical significance and unparalleled hospitality, Peshawar is also a culinary hotspot that attracts foreign and domestic tourists alike with its diverse and delicious food offerings especially during winter.

As winter sets in, the city’s gastronomic scene shifts into overdrive, with the cold season bringing with it an array of sought-after varities of food specialties—none more so than the delectable trout fish.

A prized winter delicacy, trout fish has found its place in the hearts of food lovers in KP especially Swat, Makakand, Hazara and Peshawar as these cities grow increasingly known for popular dishes like the iconic Chappli Kabab, Sri Paye, Rice-Polao, Beef Nehari and BBQs.

However, it is the trout, often brought from the cool waters of Malakand and Hazara divisions, that truly shines during winter in Peshawar.

As the chill in the air heightens, locals and visitors alike find themselves drawn to the famed Qissa Khawani and Namak Mandi bazaars at Peshawar. The unmistakable scent of sizzling Chappli Kabab and deep-fried fish wafts through these bustling streets, attracting visitors in droves.

“As special winter offer, we have received sufficient trout stock from Swat and Mansehra districts keeping in view Peshawarties’ pressing demands,” said Barakat Shah, the owner of a famous fish outlet at Qissa Khwani bazaar while talking to APP.

He said, “The recipe of trout fish is very simple and cost as well as time-efficient. We prepare trout in oil after its proper water wash and cutting. Later, varieties of spicy sauces, pomegranate seed powder, salt and other species ingredients are properly mixed. Before making it fry on medium flame, the fish is properly marinated for about two hours to ensure that all sauces are intact and color is unchanged and later served to customers with chips, sauces (Chitnis), salad and naans.”

Barkat, who remained associated with the fish business for 20 years said that most people wanted deep-fried fish, some liked ‘tawa macchi’ and wanted grilled and baked trout fish for eating at shops as well as taking the parcel for their loved ones.

Vendors, with their expertise, also prepare trout in a variety of ways—grilled, fried, or simmered in rich, aromatic spices, making it an irresistible feast.

Notably, the fish markets around Ghanta Ghar, Peshawar's central fish trading hub, play a pivotal role in supplying this winter delicacy.

Here, both the rainbow and brown trout varieties are sought after, with fishmongers and restaurateurs offering an expansive selection that includes the rare Mushka, Raho, Simon, Pomfret, Mahsher, and even brown trout.

“Trout is my favorite seafood as its meat is full of proteins and vitamins besides easily digestible,” said Fayaz Khan, a retired teacher while talking to APP.

He said, “Normally on every weekend, I visit Peshawar to enjoy trout fish with my family. But today, I rushed to the famous Qissa Khwani to enjoy my favorite food to beat the severe cold that gripped Peshawar Valley for the last few days.”

“When I was young, I frequently visited Swat with my father to enjoy the freshwater brown trout due to its aromatic taste and spiciness amid snowfall. This year, I did not go to Swat due to availability of the grilled and baked brown trout fish at Peshawar,” he added.

The trout fish’s popularity during this time is not merely a reflection of local taste but also of its nutritional benefits, which are particularly appreciated in the colder months.

Dr Riaz Khan, Children Specialist, Government Hospital Pabbi Nowshera said there was an additional burden on the heart, brains, joints and lungs of weak people and children due to persistent cough, nausea and frosts in winter.

He said consumption of the fish was the best and easily available choice to help reduce risks of these diseases.

Terming fish as the best source of proteins, vitamins, omega 3 fatty acids, phosphorus, iron and iodine, he said, consumption of seafood help improve digestion, protects skin from dryness and relieves joints’ pains.

Usman Ali, General Secretary of Swat Trout Fish Farming Association said that business of trout farmers have shined in winter following increase in demands of consumers and hotel industry from across the country. He said about 150 trout farms existed in Swat that engaged extra laborers to meet the placed orders.

He said about 2,500 people were directly associated with trout farming in Swat and urged the government to announce a special package for trout farmers keeping in view of their substantial economic losses during COVID-19 pandemic.

“In case of vulnerability of temperature, the mortality ratio of trout remained high and fishermen suffered great economic losses,” he added.

Usman said one kilogram trout in the open market was being sold at Rs 2000 to Rs 2500 per kilogram.

”Trout farming is a highly profitable business. Any farmer having 35 marla land and proper water inflow and outflow system can produce 2,250 kg trout by earning about two million rupees profit after 15 months raring,” he added.

He said that Pakistan can earn substantial revenue by giving special incentives to trout’s farmers besides construction of new trout lakes especially in Malakand and Hazara divisions due availability of plenty of cold water reservoirs and ideal climate conditions for trout farming.

Dr Riaz Khan, Principal Medical Officer at Govt Hospital Pabbi Nowshera said that fish is rich in protein, and a variety of essential vitamins, adding trout is not just a delicacy but also a source of health, offering warmth and sustenance during winter's harshest days.

The Spokesman of Fisheris Department said that Trout Village Project (TVP) in Hazara and Malakand Divisions has been launched under which 93 small and large trout fish farms were established under a 50:50% cost sharing formul contributed by the KP Government and farmers mostly in Swat and Mansehra districts.

The official said a model trout hatchery has been established at Salathanar valley in Upper Swat on 15 kanal with capacity to produce six million fish seeds per year.

Another project ‘development of cold water fisheries resources’ was a joint venture of Federal and Provincial Governments having 40:60pc cost sharing basis, was underway in Malakand and Hazara divisions under which 297 trout lakes were being established.

The KP government has approved ‘development of reservoirs for uplift of fisheries resources under which 67 carp fish farms and model hatchery on 179 kanal at Swabi would be established from where fish seedlings would be provided to private hatcheries and Turbella dam.

With completion of these projects, he said KP’s fish production would likely increase to 740 metric tons from the existing 400 metric tons in next few years.

Work on a new project “development of fisheries resources in merged areas” has been commenced, he said adding that model coldwater research centre was being established at Madyn Swat with a facility of a fish hatchery where academia and young researchers would be facilitated to conduct researches on different issues of aquatic resources.

The experts termed water pollution and climate change as a big threat to trout farming, the official suggested a comprehensive mechanism for disposal of hotels waste in Malakand and Hazara divisions.

Throwing of plastic pollution and hotels effluent drains directly into River Swat and Kunhar are extremely harmful for freshwater trout, they concluded.

