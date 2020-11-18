Fish stalls sprawling in twin cities as mercury drops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :With the dropping mercury, the markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are flooded with new fish stalls with customers flocking to enjoy chilly nights with the exotic seafood.

Surge in fish demand provided an opportunity to vendors even coming from adjacent areas of the twin cities who started setting up stalls in various markets including Aabpara, Sitara, Melody, Jinnah Super, Commercial Market, Saddar, Murree Road and others to earn handsome bucks in the prevailing season.

Over six tonnes of fish of various kinds was brought to Gunj Mandi Rawalpindi daily to meet demand emanating from various markets of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Sagheer Ahmed- a wholesale dealer told APP on Wednesday.

He said though around 7-8 types of fish were being consumed in the twin cities but at the present demand of two major kinds including 'Mushka' and 'Kala Rahu' were at peak.

Sagheer said fish was also being supplied to the twin cities from other areas including Khanpur, Alipur and Rawal dams, Hassan Abdal, Karachi, Mandi Bahauddin as sellers directly bought the commodity from farms.

He foresaw 100 per cent increase in fish demand in both the cities during the next month when temperature would drop drastically.

To a query, he said Mushka wholesale rate was around Rs 5,000 per 40 kilogram whereas Kala Rahu rate was limited to Rs 4,000 per kilogram.

Muhammad Rafique, a seller at Sitara Market sector G-7, said the consumption of fish in the Federal capital had increased manifold, adding, "This is the best time to earn handsome profit from fish business." He said, 'Rahu' was being sold at Rs 600 per kg, 'Tafi' at Rs 700 per kg, 'Mushka' at Rs 800 per kg and Finger fish at Rs 1,000.

Rafique also pointed out increasing number of stalls in Sitara Market and said with start of this month, five more stalls had been set up in the area.

"I cannot restrain myself from eating fish thrice a week in winter due to its delicious taste," said Shehroz Ahmed—a buyer at Melody food park.

He said during winter season he used to visit food park for eating fish with his friends and family.

Describing health benefits of Fish, Dr Qasim Raza- a nutritionist, said fish is rich in protein, vitamins and nutrients that can help maintain blood pressure and cope with heart ailments.

He said many studies had suggested for consumption of fish two times a week for a healthy person.

