Fisheries department Haripur awards Tarbaila dam fishing rights for Rs. 148 million

Fisheries Department Haripur Thursday auctioned the fishing rights contract of Tarbaila Dam for Rs. 148 million rupees which was Rs. 48 million rupees high then previous bidding

Fisheries Department Haripur Thursday auctioned the fishing rights contract of Tarbaila Dam for Rs. 148 million rupees which was Rs. 48 million rupees high then previous bidding.

Former contractor Shahid Ali of the Tarbail Dam succeeded in getting the new contract and bade Rs. 148 million rupees which was 48 percent high than the previous term bidding. The auction was held at Tarbaila Dam under the Chairmanship of auction committee Deputy Director Fisheries Tarbaila and Khanpur.

This year the auction reserve rate was more than the previous reserves rates100 million rupees, while the contract award would be for a period of three years.

The successful contractor Shahid Ali while talking at the occasion said that fishing ponds on the banks of Tarbaila dam would be used for fish production where registered anglers could also enjoy their hobby.

The auction committee members comprising Additional Assistant Commissioner Dr. Adil Ayub, District Director Livestock Dr. Akhtar Pervez, Circle Officer Anti-Corruption Department Haripur Muhammad Tanveer, Jannisar, Azeer ur Rehman, Muhammad Ramazan, Changez Khan and others.