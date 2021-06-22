UrduPoint.com
Fisheries Department Launches Training Program For Educational Institutions

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 12:20 PM

Fisheries Department launches training program for educational institutions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :On the directives of Director General, Fisheries Department, Punjab Dr Sikandar Hayat, a training programme has been launched here in educational institutions to highlight the importance of fisheries and the medical benefits of white meat.

In this connection, Assistant Director Training Fisheries Miss Arooj apprised the students of the local educational institution here about the nutritional value of fish as a human food.

She said that with increasing age, children need a diet rich in calcium and protein for which fish meat is an excellent food.

Miss Sana urged the children to make fish a part of their diet to stay healthy and energetic as use of such food would increase immunity against diseases in the youthand make them strong and powerful.

On the occasion, she also distributed gifts among the children.

More Stories From Pakistan

