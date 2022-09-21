Fisheries department releases 20000 juvenile fishes in Nandhiar Khur river Battagram

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Butgram Muhammad Irfanullah Mehsud Wednesday released 20 thousand different rare species of fish in Nandhiar Khur river to increase the population and said that the people should avoid electrocuting or injecting poisonous drugs in Nandhiad Khor River.

According to the details, a ceremony was organized in Battagram under the Department of Fisheries, in which Tehsil Chairman Battagram Attaullah Khan Tarand, Assistant Director Department of Fisheries Mohammad Wasim and others participated.

Deputy Commissioner Battagram appealed to the public to show proof of being responsible citizens by avoiding illegal fishing. He said that all living and nonliving things in a country are the assets of the society and everyone uses them and everyone has a responsibility to protect them.

Muhammad Irfanullah Mehsud people of Battagram have a duty to protect it by avoiding fishing with electric currents and toxic chemicals and to stop those who engage in this heinous practice at every cost. If they still don't stop then report to the police and launch a campaign against them on social media.

Assistant Director Department of Fisheries Battagram said that we have released 20000 fishes of four types including Silver, Grass carp fish, Rahoe fish and Moray fish, if illegal hunting is avoided, the above-mentioned fish can meet the market demand in a year and people can eat white meat at their doorsteps.