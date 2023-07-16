Open Menu

Fisheries Dept Bahawalpur Initiates Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published July 16, 2023 | 02:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Fisheries Department, Government of Punjab has launched a campaign to control illegal fishing in the district.

According to a press release issued here, the Fisheries Department, Government of Punjab has issued directions to all officials concerned to ensure the stoppage of illegal fishing in canals and lakes in Bahawalpur district.

"The officials concerned will supervise fish breedings in canals passing through Bahawalpur district besides ensuring action against illegal fishing.

"The suspects found involved in illegal fishing in Bahawal Canal and Lal Suhanra lake will be brought to justice," the press release concluded.

