Fisheries Dept Caught Trawler Engaged In Illegal Trawling In Pasni: DG

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Fisheries Dept caught trawler engaged in illegal trawling in Pasni: DG

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Director General Fisheries Mir Saifullah Khetan on Tuesday said that the Department of Fisheries was taking action against illegal trawlers in order to prevent it for interest of local fishermen in the area.

He expressed these views while talking to APP saying that they would not leave the illegal trawlers under any circumstances.

He said that the ongoing patrol team of the Fisheries Department caught a trawler engaged in illegal trawling in Pasni area of Balochistan and registered a case against them and confiscated the fish.

DG Fisheries Mir Saifullah Khetran said that daily operations were going on, against illegal travelers while they would never be allowed to hunt illegally.

He said that fishermen should be supported to stop illegal fishing.

Meanwhile, the fishermen of Gwadar caught the illegal trawlers on the spot and arrested their crews.

The fishermen of Gwadar have praised the efforts of Secretary Fisheries Kazim Jatoi and DG Fisheries Mir Saifullah Khan Khetran and said that they have successfully conducted operations against illegal trawlers since the last several months.

We have started to see the fishes which were extinct and are enjoying eating them. Local fishermen while talking to the media said that after many years we are seeing native fishes in the sea. With the coming of the officers, there is a lot of action against the trawler mafia and our employment is increasing and we pay tribute to them, they said.

