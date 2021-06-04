UrduPoint.com
Fisheries Dept Held Two Suspects

Fri 04th June 2021 | 05:03 PM

Fisheries dept held two suspects

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The Fisheries Department raided the Baddhar Bala area of the Ravi River and caught two suspects, while fishing illegally and seized the nets and motorcycles used by them.

Deputy Director Fisheries Sheikh Shahid Maqbool said in a press release issued here on Friday.

Ghulam Kabria was leading the raid team, he added.

The team had also issued challans against the suspects.

Further investigation was under way.

