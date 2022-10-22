UrduPoint.com

Fisheries Dept Introducing Modern Outlets To Provide Quality Fresh Fish To Citizens

Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Fisheries dept introducing modern outlets to provide quality fresh fish to citizens

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :The Fisheries Department of south Punjab is working on a plan to provide quality fresh fish to citizens at its special fish outlets.

While talking to APP, Director General Fisheries south Punjab Dr Zahid Sharif said three outlets were being developed in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur. He said: "The department is working to provide fresh and quality fish. For this purpose, modern fish outlets were being constructed where citizens can hunt fish themselves. It will not only help offer recreation to the public but also provide protein-rich quality diet to people." Dr Zahid informed that one fish outlet was operational in Bahawalpur, while the work on outlets in Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan was in progress.

In Multan, a modern fish outlet was being introduced at the Fisheries office, he said.

Dr Sharif maintained that the modern outlet culture would help improve the consumption of protein-rich fish in the city.

"In Pakistan, fish consumption is very much low, with only two kilograms per person annually," he said, however, it was 22 kilograms globally. In coastal areas, the people consume "more fish" as compared to the citizens living in other areas of Pakistan, the DG highlighted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Punjab Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Progress

Recent Stories

Pakistan to continue building on mutually benefici ..

Pakistan to continue building on mutually beneficial cooperation with FATF membe ..

40 minutes ago
 FATF formally removes Pakistan from grey list

FATF formally removes Pakistan from grey list

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd October 2022

2 hours ago
 France's Top Diplomat Says EU Weighing Iran Sancti ..

France's Top Diplomat Says EU Weighing Iran Sanctions Over Alleged Drone Supply ..

11 hours ago
 Door-to-door free milk testing, nutritional counse ..

Door-to-door free milk testing, nutritional counselling campaign kicked off

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.