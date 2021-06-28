Fisheries dept launches crackdown against fish hunting

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The Fisheries department has started crackdown against fish hunters despite the ban imposed by the department on fish hunting from June 1 to August 1.

The Assistant Director Fisheries Muhammad Ali Johor told journalists that the department was striving hard to protect fishes.

He said that July to August was the peek time of fish breeding and the department has imposed ban on fish hunting during this season on fish hunting.

He also warned the people involved in illegal fish hunting activities. He said that different raids have been conducted during the ongoing crackdown against violators adding that the department have imposed fine of over Rs 13,000 on various violators adding that the crackdown would continue on daily basis without any discrimination.