Fisheries' dept officials tortured by hunters

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :A team from the fisheries department was tortured and pushed into the river by fish hunters when the officials asked them not to violate rules for hunting fish in the "no go" area of the Indus River on Saturday.

Receiving information about illegal fish hunting in the "no go" area of the Indus River near Head Taunsa Barrage, a team from the fisheries department reached the spot and directed violators not to hunt fish in the area.

In the meanwhile, the hunters attacked the team, tortured them and later threw them into the river.

The officials of the fisheries department hardly saved their lives.

The police concerned have registered the case against nine outlaws out of them two have been arrested while seven others managed to escape from the scene.