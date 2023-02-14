UrduPoint.com

Fisheries Dept Produced 5-6m Fish Seed During Last Year

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Fisheries dept produced 5-6m fish seed during last year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The Fisheries Department produced 5-6 million different varieties of fish seeds (poong) during the last year.

Deputy Director Hatchery & Fisheries Shahid Maqbool said here on Tuesday that the department was producing fish seeds of different varieties including Rohu, Mori, Thela, Silver Carp, Grass Carp, Common Crop, and Tilapia in huge quantities every year.

He said that one-inch fish seed (poong) was sold at the rate of Rs 700 per thousand. The price of two-inch poong is Rs 1,400 per thousand, 2-3-inch poong is Rs 2,500 per thousand, 3-4-inch poong is Rs 5,000 per thousand, 4-5-inch poong Rs 7,000 and price of 5-6-inch poong is Rs 10,000 per thousand. The poong larger than 6 inches is sold at Rs 160 per kg, he said.

He said that about 30,000 fish seed (poong) was thrown in rivers while the remaining was sold out. He said that a committee consisted of a deputy director and two officers monitor the process of throwing fish seeds in rivers.

He said that netting fish was prohibited in three month June, July and August; however, there is no ban on catching fish through hook.

He said that the number of fish farms across the division is 500, adding that the department provided free of cost advisory to interested fish farmers for establishing new fish farms. He said that district Jhang was generating Rs 15 million income from sale of fish seeds, district Toba Tek Singh Rs 5 million, district Chiniot Rs 2.5 million and district Faisalabad Rs 1.3 million.

