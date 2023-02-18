UrduPoint.com

Fisheries Dept Takes Action Against Outlaws For Illegal Electrofishing

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2023 | 06:41 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :The Fisheries Department confiscated the boat, engine and some other material during a crackdown against outlaws involved in electrofishing at Esanwala in Head Taunsa Barrage.

According to official sources, a team of Fisheries Department, led by Inspector Rashid Iqbal, conducted a raid to arrest the outlaws involved in electrofishing.

Electrofishing is an illegal fishing technique in which electric shock was produced to catch fishes.

The alleged outlaws managed to escape after noticing the team. The fisheries department team seized peter engine, boat and other articles used for electrofishing.

Legal action is being initiated against the alleged outlaws.

