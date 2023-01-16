UrduPoint.com

Fisheries Deptt Detains 4 Illegal Trawlers

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2023 | 07:42 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Director General Fisheries Balochistan Mir Saifullah Khan Khetran on Monday said that the fisheries patrol team detained four illegal trawlers in the coastal areas of Pasni and Gaddani along with their staff.

Talking to media, he said that the public and fishermen should also cooperate with the Fisheries Department to take strict action against the trawler mafia.

The Director said the Department of Fisheries was always ready against illegal trawlers, we would not give up on illegal viewing under any circumstances.

The steps were taken by the provincial government to improve the lives of fishermen are admirable and historic decisions have been made in favor of fishermen, he said.

DG Fisheries Mir Saifullah Khan Khetran further said that intensive operations were underway against the trawlers mafia.

On the instructions of the Secretary Fisheries Kazim Hussain Jatoi, the Pasni and Gaddani Fishery team have caught the trawlers Al Sulaimani, Noor Karam, Masha Allah and Nazo Rehmat Aska trawlers engaged in illegal fishing in the waters of Gaddani and along with them, the staff has also been detained.

A case has been registered against them.

