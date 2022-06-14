Fisheries deptt issues challans to 50 poachers

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The Fisheries Department has launched a crackdown against illegal fishing in the district Assistant Director Fisheries Kasur Mehr Mozaam Aslam, along with his raiding team visited on Tuesday various areas of Ravi and Sutlej rivers and caught 50 fishermen red-handed and issued challans to them.

The team also seized paraphernalia used for fishing.

He said that pickets had been set up at the banks of rivers and canals to curb the illegal trend of fishing.