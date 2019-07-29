Fisheries deptt . lacks basic equipments to save fish from poisoning

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th July, 2019) The quantity of fish in Rawal Dam is shirking day by day due to lack of patrolling and other facilities with the fisheries department.The thousands of fish have been found dead at Rawal Dam for the continues three years , on which it is suspected that someone has poisoned the species.The people dwelling around the dam said the administration is not moving even an inch in this matter as it is limited to only filling the files by bogus documents .

The boats given to fisheries department for the patrolling purpose have become out of order , whereas its check posts were removed during operation against encroachments .The staff deputed there has neither wireless sets nor life jackets , due to which they have nothing to do except coming office just to mark attendance.The sources said that the boat owned by fisheries department were in the use of contractors , in which he used to fill diesel from his own pocket.

It is pertinent to mention here that some elements allegedly mix poison in the water to kill fish who could not win the contract of fishing.

A source on the condition of anonymity also told this reporter the some big officials of fisheries department have given the boats to the contractor and in return they take hefty bribe on monthly basis from him.In 2017 forensic report revealed that the water was poisoned , due to which the death of fish was occurred , In the next year i.e 2018 four fish were sent as samples to laboratory out of which , the poison was found in one fish..When this scribe asked director fisheries, Qaisar Khattak he said that safeguarding fish in the dam is the joint responsibility of contractor and fisheries department so they are using the boats of contractor, as the yachts of the functionary are not in working condition, however they would be positioned in the water soon after repairing.On the other hand the contractor put the responsibility on fisheries department to protect fish in the dam water.