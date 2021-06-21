UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fisheries Deptt Officers Asked To Provide Technical Facilities To Fish Farmers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 07:02 PM

Fisheries deptt officers asked to provide technical facilities to fish farmers

Assistant director fisheries have been directed to provide all technical facilities to fish farmers free of cost in order to boost fish production

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Assistant director fisheries have been directed to provide all technical facilities to fish farmers free of cost in order to boost fish production.

This was instructed by Director Aqua Punjab Dr Muhammad Abid during his visit to Sialkot and Narowal on Monday.

On the occasion, he said that improvement should be brought in fish farming and complete guidance should be given to farmers at every level.

He said that Sialkot and Narowal have unique identities in terms of their water resources which should be utilized effectively.

Dr Muhammad Abid also visited Government Farm No. 5 and Farm No. 3 near Marala Headworks and listened to the complaints regarding the auction and issued on the spot orders to the assistant directorconcerned for redressal.

He also raided on Naullah Basantar and Naullah Dayan in Narowal district.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Visit Sialkot Narowal All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Governor directed GIT to probe alleged corruption ..

2 minutes ago

Jordan 'coup plot' suspects plead not guilty as tr ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister to chair cabinet meeting on Tuesday ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court dismisses bail appeals filed by corr ..

6 minutes ago

Cloth shop gutted in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

EU's Michel Congratulates Pashinyan on Victory in ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.