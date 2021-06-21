Fisheries deptt officers asked to provide technical facilities to fish farmers

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Assistant director fisheries have been directed to provide all technical facilities to fish farmers free of cost in order to boost fish production.

This was instructed by Director Aqua Punjab Dr Muhammad Abid during his visit to Sialkot and Narowal on Monday.

On the occasion, he said that improvement should be brought in fish farming and complete guidance should be given to farmers at every level.

He said that Sialkot and Narowal have unique identities in terms of their water resources which should be utilized effectively.

Dr Muhammad Abid also visited Government Farm No. 5 and Farm No. 3 near Marala Headworks and listened to the complaints regarding the auction and issued on the spot orders to the assistant directorconcerned for redressal.

He also raided on Naullah Basantar and Naullah Dayan in Narowal district.