Fisheries Deptt Seizes Illegal Trawler

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Fisheries deptt seizes illegal trawler

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The Ormara patrolling team of the Fisheries department of Balochistan on Wednesday confiscated a trawler and arrested crew members on suspicion of illegal fishing in the coastal belt of the province.

Talking to media persons, Director General Fisheries Saifullah Khaitran said,"The patrolling team is working day and night to keep an eye on the illegal fishing.

"Stern action will be taken against those in violation of laws fishing in the coastal belt," he added.

