Fisheries Deptt seizes two illegal trawlers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The Fisheries Department of Balochistan on Monday caught two illegal trawlers and arrested 16 people on suspicion of illegal fishing in the coastal belt of the province.

Talking to the media persons, Direc­tor General Fisheries Saifullah Khaitran said that strict action would be taken against those found guilty of illegal fishing in the coastal belt.

"As many as 16 people have been apprehended dur­ing the action of the fisheries department," he said, adding that the patrolling team was working day and night to thwart violators.