UrduPoint.com

Fisheries Deptt Seizes Two Illegal Trawlers

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Fisheries Deptt seizes two illegal trawlers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The Fisheries Department of Balochistan on Monday caught two illegal trawlers and arrested 16 people on suspicion of illegal fishing in the coastal belt of the province.

Talking to the media persons, Direc­tor General Fisheries Saifullah Khaitran said that strict action would be taken against those found guilty of illegal fishing in the coastal belt.

"As many as 16 people have been apprehended dur­ing the action of the fisheries department," he said, adding that the patrolling team was working day and night to thwart violators.

Related Topics

Balochistan Media

Recent Stories

UHS to test nasal spray for COVID-19 treatment

UHS to test nasal spray for COVID-19 treatment

59 minutes ago
 President Alvi lauds Army Chiefâ€™s services in fi ..

President Alvi lauds Army Chiefâ€™s services in field of defence

2 hours ago
 Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannes ..

Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannesburg tomorrow

5 hours ago
 vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan â€” Offering All Rou ..

Vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan â€” Offering All Round Experience at An Affordable ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awa ..

Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awards

5 hours ago
 Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of part ..

Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of partnership

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.